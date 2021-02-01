Everything Announced for the Royal Rumble Fallout Episode of WWE Raw

✖

Fresh off Sunday night's Royal Rumble event, WWE has made a few announcements for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. The show will be headlined by two championship matches — Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the United States Championship and Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benajamin vs. Lucha House Party. Riddle earned another shot at Lashley by beating every other member of The Hurt Business in a gauntlet last week, thanks in large part to the seemingly crumbling alliance between the tag champs.

Elsewhere rapper Bad Bunny, who performed during Sunday's show and hit The Miz and John Morrison with a top-rope splash during the Men's Rumble Match, will appear on the Red Brand as a guest on a Miz TV.

Finally, there's the matter of the two Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair. WWE.com's preview left the door open for either winner to appear on Raw and announce who they'll be challenging at WrestleMania.

"In the wake of the incredible 2021 Royal Rumble, what will be the fallout when The Road to WrestleMania continues on Monday Night Raw?" the preview read. "Will Royal Rumble Match winners Edge and/or SmackDown's Bianca Belair emerge to name which World Champion they will challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals? Who else might step into the spotlight as Superstars begin to position themselves for a place on The Grandest Stage of Them All?"

Edge reflected on his Rumble win shortly after the show went off the air.

"It means a lot," he started off. "If you had told me four years ago that I'd be in the Royal Rumble, going in first and winning it to go to WrestleMania... I still feel like I need to pinch myself and I still feel like I'm going to wake up," he said. It still doesn't make sense.

"And for Jay [Christian] to be in there, it just... if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they'd say its impossible, it can never happen, it's not realistic. Yet, here we are," he added. "I don't get it, and I think I'm going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. And stop analyzing why and how, and go 'f— it! It's happening and it's awesome!' I feel great, and I have my best friend back with me again."

Check out the full results from the Royal Rumble event below: