WWE Raw Crowd Features Actual Fans for First Time in Months

Monday Night Raw has been airing without fans in attendance since the March 9 episode due to the coronavirus, but that finally changed on this week's episode. A small group of fans, who consisted of friends of the wrestlers, were present in the crowd alongside NXT wrestlers and WWE Performance Center trainees. The show opened by showing off the increased crowd size before Randy Orton's show-opening promo.

PWInsider reported on Monday that some WWE officials are hoping to be out of the WWE Performance Center and back to touring in front of live audiences in August, those others have argued that's too soon. WWE has also been forced to push its pay-per-views to inside of the Performance Center as well, and while they reportedly want SummerSlam to happen on Aug. 23 at Boston's TD Garden as planned, Boston's mayor has publicly denied it will happen.

I was just going to tweet this. I can confirm this report. There are a small amount of fans in attendance for tonight's #WWE tapings. I was told by one source some are friends of performers. https://t.co/WZGCfDhaHf — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 15, 2020

