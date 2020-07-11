WWE Raw: Several Grudge Matches Announced For This Monday's Show

WWE will present what they are advertising as a night of grudge matches this Monday night during Raw. The show already has four matches announced, including one championship match. The broadcast will serve as the red brand's go-home show for next Sunday's PPV event, titled The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. That show currently has six matches advertised, so there's a possibility that another match or two could be added to the event. Extreme Rules is set to feature two cinematic-style bouts, as well.

Advertised for this Monday's Raw on the USA Network:

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c) vs. Kairi Sane and RAW Women's Champion Asuka

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (Elimination Match)

Via WWE.com:

Don’t miss a Night of Grudge Matches this Monday on Raw! After her victory over Bayley last Monday, Asuka will team with Kairi Sane to challenge Bayley & Sasha Banks for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Plus, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins clash in a WrestleMania rematch, Randy Orton takes on R-Truth, and The Viking Raiders battle Andrade & Angel Garza in an Elimination Tag Team throwdown. It all goes down this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

This already looks to be an improvement compared to what was presented for SmackDown on Friday night. Friday's broadcast on FOX was widely criticized among fans and industry watchers due to the lack of importance the show seemed to have. It featured a karaoke contest, a full replay of Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt from Money In The Bank just over a month ago, and a non-finish in a heavily promoted tag team match featuring the SmackDown Tag Champs The New Day taking on Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

The updated card for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

ComicBook.com will have full coverage of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules next Sunday night, July 19th.

