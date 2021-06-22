WWE Fans Are Shocked to See a Hell in a Cell Match Announced for Tonight's WWE Raw
WWE opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a shocking announcement, as Xavier Woods challenged WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to a Hell in a Cell match for later in the evening. Woods and Kofi Kingston interrupted the VIP Lounge to set up a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank, but Lashley followed that up challenging Woods to make sure he wouldn't be involved in his next title match. Fans were stunned by the news given this would be the fourth Hell in a Cell match since Friday night and the first to take place on the Red Brand since Mankind vs. Kane in August 1998.
What do you think of WWE using the Hell in a Cell match on free TV once again? Are they overusing the stipulation even if the free matches are good? Let us know in the comments below!
Challenge ACCEPTED 😬😬😬#WWEChampion @fightbobby will battle @AustinCreedWins INSIDE #HIAC TONIGHT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/OKbBacA2zY— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Leaning In
RAW creative team : pic.twitter.com/F04IYA1pbu— the champion of the people (@Heisenberg31w) June 22, 2021
Out of Breath
Three straight shows with a Hell in a Cell match pic.twitter.com/d9vUure53C— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 22, 2021
A Good Point
That being said, that's 4 HIAC matches in as many days. They are completely watering down the gimmick #WWERaw— Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) June 22, 2021
Now Everyone's Happy
USA and Fox fighting like siblings lol EVERYONE GETS A HELL IN A CELL MATCH NOW STOP CRYING #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/61FvzUyZ3Q— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 22, 2021
I guess the folks at USA were like "HEY HOW COME FOX GETS A HELL IN A CELL AND WE DON'T."— Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) June 22, 2021
A Feud Actually Worthy of It
Very excited for Ali vs. Ricochet in Main Event’s first Hell In A Cell.— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) June 22, 2021
Do It!
let candice and io have a hell in a cell match tomorrow fuck it— ✧･ﾟslater (@poisonouspixies) June 22, 2021
Finding Ways to Complain
i can't believe mfs are complaining over a Hell in a Cell match they are giving for FREE— iBeast (@ibeastIess) June 22, 2021