WWE Fans Are Shocked to See a Hell in a Cell Match Announced for Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a shocking announcement, as Xavier Woods challenged WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to a Hell in a Cell match for later in the evening. Woods and Kofi Kingston interrupted the VIP Lounge to set up a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank, but Lashley followed that up challenging Woods to make sure he wouldn't be involved in his next title match. Fans were stunned by the news given this would be the fourth Hell in a Cell match since Friday night and the first to take place on the Red Brand since Mankind vs. Kane in August 1998.

What do you think of WWE using the Hell in a Cell match on free TV once again? Are they overusing the stipulation even if the free matches are good? Let us know in the comments below!