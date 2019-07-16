Sid Vicious to Appear at WWE Raw Reunion

Former WWF and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sid Vicious, also known Sid Justice, Psycho Sid and simply Sid, will appear on WWE television for the first time in seven years on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw as part of the Raw Reunion.

Vicious’ last appearance was at the RAW 1000 special back on July 23, 2012 when he teamed up with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Vader, Rikishi, Road Warrior Animal, The APA, Bob Backlund, Diamond Dallas Page, Doink The Clown, Sgt. Slaughter and Lita in beating up Heath Slater.

Born Sidney Eudy, the six-foot-nine big man first signed with WCW in 1989 and was quickly paired up with Danny Spivey as The Skyscrapers tag team. From 1991 to 2001 he would jump back and forth between WWF and WCW, winning two world championships in each company. His career screeched to a halt at the WCW Sin pay-per-view in 2001 when he suffered a leg fracture after leaping off the second turnbuckle during a four-way match against Animal, Jeff Jarrett and Scott Steiner. After recovering from surgery, Vicious would work for various independent promotions, most notably Memphis Championship Wrestling.

Vicious’ last wrestling match took place in August 2017 when he defeated Paul Rosenberg at an event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Other wrestlers who have been announced for the show include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, Ted DiBiase, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, X-Pac, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Lilia Garcia and Road Dogg.