Will John Cena Appear at the Raw Reunion?

WWE announced during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday that the July 22 episode of Monday Night Raw would feature the Raw Reunion, bringing in more than two dozen stars from the past back to WWE television for one night. The biggest names on the list iincluded “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels.

But once the list got out, fans started noticing which names didn’t appear. One of the most notable absences was John Cena, who hasn’t been seen on WWE television since a surprise cameo appearance at WrestleMania 35. Cena’s growing career in Hollywood has kept him mostly away from the squared circle for the past couple of years, but he has stated in numerous interviews that he’ll always consider WWE his home.

In a new interview with the Southern Florida news show Deco Drive (home to wrestling interviewer Chris Van Vliet), John Cena was asked if he would be attending Monday night’s show in Tampa.

"They say it's going to be one of the biggest Raws of all time, and certainly memorable. We will see," Cena said as he pulled out the old "You Can't See Me" taunt and shrugged.

“They say it’s going to be one of the biggest Raws of all time, and certainly memorable. We will see,” Cena said as he pulled out the old “You Can’t See Me” taunt and shrugged.

So while not a definitive answer, Cena at least left the door open for the possibility to appear.

Cena said in a recent interview with The Wrap that he feels the WWE doesn’t “need” him anymore.

“I think I would have left the WWE high and dry, so to speak, [but] now they have so much talent and so many definable Superstars,” Cena said. “There was a time when I could genuinely say, from a financial standpoint, they needed me — that time is up.”

“…The WWE does not need me,” he later added. “I need it and I love it, and I love every single moment I’m associated with it. But I felt it the first time this year at WrestleMania: I took a step back and looked at everything and (realized) it is such a powerful machine.”

Cena’s upcoming films include The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, Project X-Traction, Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad and The Janson Directive.