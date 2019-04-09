WWE Raw: Seth Rollins vs. Kofi Kingston ‘Winner Take All’ World Title Match Announced

Fighting champions they ARE. @WWERollins accepts @TrueKofi‘s challenge for a Winner Take All match for the #WWEChampionship and the #UniversalChampionship on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/ODGH96MmQD— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
Monday Night Raw kicked off this week with a special segment involving new Universal Champion Seth Rollins, new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and the rest of The New Day. Rollins opened the show to celebrate his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, but was surprisingly interrupted by the trio from SmackDown Live. Kingston congratulated Rollins on his achievement, then said the WrestleMania 35 main event gave him an idea — what if they had a “Winner Take All” match for both world championships just like Becky Lynch did for the women’s titles. Rollins accepted, setting up one of the biggest Monday Night Raw main events in recent memory.
