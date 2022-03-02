Top WWE Raw Star Potentially Missing WrestleMania 38

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 is set to land next month, taking place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd, and it seems that a major superstar might be missing out on the action. With the major match of the two-night event set to see Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on the World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, it seems that one of the biggest, and darkest, members of the female roster of World Wrestling Entertainment might not be given a match to participate in for the biggest two nights of professional wrestling.

Alexa Bliss recently played a role in this year’s Elimination Chamber, joining the likes of Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship belt, currently being held by “The Man,” Becky Lynch. While Bliss was able to hold her own, she ultimately wasn’t able to claim victory, with Bianca Belair taking the top spot and heading to this year’s Mania for a chance to become the next Women’s Champion. Unfortunately, reports are pointing to the idea that Bliss might not have a role to play at WrestleMania 38 at all.

According to PWINsider, Bliss has not been given a match at the upcoming event, following her return to World Wrestling Entertainment recently, with the report also putting into question a few other female superstars and their roles in the big event that is stretching over two nights once again.

On top of Bliss’ unknown status, the report makes mention that Bayley won’t be coming back for this year’s WrestleMania but is set to return to wrestling duties following the two-night event. Also, the legendary wrestler Asuka might have a role to play for this year’s ‘Mania, following her shoulder injury, though this has yet to be confirmed.

In an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com in preparation for last year’s WrestleMania, Bliss stated how much fun she was having with her darker character:

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it and I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.”

