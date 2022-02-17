WWE Releases Longtime Spanish Announcer

Today it was revealed that WWE has released Carlos Cabrera from his contract (via Lucha Libre Online). Cabrera served as a Spanish Announcer for WWE and host of WWE En Espanol, and has worked with the company for the past 29 years. In fact, he’s covered over 25 WrestleMania events throughout his career with the company, more than anyone else in WWE history. No reason was given for the release, but the news was confirmed by Cabrera’s former announce team partner Hugo Savinovich, as well as a press release that was provided to Fightful that confirmed the news, and you can read that below.

“Breaking News: As first reported by Lucha Libre Online, former Spanish announcer Carlos Cabrera has been released from his WWE contract after 29 years with the company. —

-Michael J. Morales Torres, J.D., B.A.

Press & Public Relations Director, Lucha”

Videos by ComicBook.com

🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨



Tal y como acaba de reportar Hugo Savinovich en EXCLUSIVA para Lucha Libre Online, el legendario anunciador en español, Carlos Cabrera, ha sido despedido de la WWE luego de 29 años con la empresa. pic.twitter.com/QXu1gUA1aO — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) February 17, 2022

Cabrera started working for WWE in 1993 and has become synonymous with WWE’s Spanish coverage. In addition to WrestleManias, he also provided commentary for WWE Superstars, Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as other shows that have since been canceled.

The Spanish Announce team typically records their audio from the headquarters, and so while they don’t travel as much like the on-location guys, they end up recording more and thus have been featured on many an episode of WWE wrestling.

Also when they do happen to. beat a show, the Spanish Announcers’ table typically gets demolished, so Cabrera and his partner frequently had to do play-by-play without a table or a monitor.

Cabrera hasn’t commented on the release yet.