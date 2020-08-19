WWE Fans Shocked, Saddened by News of Renee Young Leaving
Reports broke on Wednesday morning that WWE on-screen personality Renee Young had turned in her notice to the company last week and will be leaving in the near future. In the nearly eight years Young spent with the company she's worked as a backstage interviewer, kickoff show host, color commentator (the first woman to ever be a full-time member of Monday Night Raw's commentary team) and host of weekly shows like Talking Smack and WWE Backstage. Throughout that time Young had becomed one of the most well-liked personalities in all of WWE, and while many believe she will thrivein whatever role she takes next many fans were sad to hear she was leaving.
How do you feel about Young leaving WWE? Do you think the company used her to her full potential over the years? Let us know in the comments below!
A Massive Loss
Renee Young leaving WWE is a bigger loss to the company than they probably even realise. Ridiculously talented.— Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) August 19, 2020
An Underrated Duo
One of the underrated broadcast partnerships in WWE was @ReneeYoungWWE & Mean Gene. They were such a great double act on WWE Vintage Collection. pic.twitter.com/GIK2vpYGeI— Kenny McIntosh 🏳️🌈 (@KennyMc1985) August 19, 2020
Randy Does Not Support This
Renee Young leaving after SummerSlam? pic.twitter.com/8olWmq3NK8— A.W V2💎 (@AWV23) August 19, 2020
Talking Smack Memories
My most enduring memory of Renee Young in WWE will be her time hosting Talking Smack.
She really injected that show with huge amounts of personality and helped make it super fun to watch. Her and Bryan had natural on screen chemistry. pic.twitter.com/58z6XFsVV7— Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) August 19, 2020
A One-Two Punch
WWE losing both Renee Young and Cathy Kelly 6 months apart from each other should be a eye opener for them on how they Treat their backstage interviews as on screen characters pic.twitter.com/Fi4idvEQs3— Stevenwwefan98 fan account (@stevenwwefan98) August 19, 2020
Her Next Step
Renee Young is extremely talented and can literally do any and everything she puts her mind to. Cannot wait to see what’s up next (and also especially that cookbook)!— Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) August 19, 2020
Renee Young is a tremendous broadcaster who, like many in that company, was often underutilized by WWE. She was a great asset who could have been a bigger one, unquestionably.
She will land on her feet. Any network would benefit from having her.— Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) August 19, 2020
.@ReneeYoungWWE is very legitimately one of the most natural on-air hosts and interviewers pro wrestling has ever seen. Obvious #AEW rumors will swirl, but her value is so much higher than wrestling. She can be a top anchor with any national network. She’s that good. #WWE https://t.co/gZYdiCU53H— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 19, 2020
Fire Up the Rumors...
If Renee Young were to ever work with AEW one day, I would like to see her pull a Sandy in Grease and show up with a bad ass transformation as Mox's manager. pic.twitter.com/nOHCbQ913a— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 19, 2020
Reports: Renee young is reportedly leaving WWE
AEW fans on twitter: pic.twitter.com/U8OiUIeD9E— Ashley✨💫#WeWantMelina🗣 (@MelinasQueendom) August 19, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.