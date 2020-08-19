WWE Fans Shocked, Saddened by News of Renee Young Leaving

Reports broke on Wednesday morning that WWE on-screen personality Renee Young had turned in her notice to the company last week and will be leaving in the near future. In the nearly eight years Young spent with the company she's worked as a backstage interviewer, kickoff show host, color commentator (the first woman to ever be a full-time member of Monday Night Raw's commentary team) and host of weekly shows like Talking Smack and WWE Backstage. Throughout that time Young had becomed one of the most well-liked personalities in all of WWE, and while many believe she will thrivein whatever role she takes next many fans were sad to hear she was leaving.

How do you feel about Young leaving WWE? Do you think the company used her to her full potential over the years? Let us know in the comments below!