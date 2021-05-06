Renee Young Recalls Her Version of Trash Bag Gate

✖

Several former WWE women's wrestlers have stepped forward in the last few weeks recapping their encounters with "Trash Bag Gate," where, after being released from WWE, they had their belongings mailed back to them via trash bag. Mickie James called WWE out when it happened to her, prompting various WWE officials to release apologies while firing Mark Carrano. And even though she was never a wrestler, even Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) had to deal with it when she left WWE last August.

"I also had my stuff sent to me in a trash bag," Paquette recalled on her Oral Session podcast (h/t Fightful). "I didn't think much of it. It was a similar experience to Chelsea Green. She was on her podcast saying she got stuff that wasn't even hers, it was like Natalya's boots. That's what happened with mine. I ended up texting a bunch of girls in the locker room. I got a bunch of makeup, someone's full makeup bag. No one claimed it. I can picture the person packing it up and not really thinking twice about it because that's obviously how it's been done for so long and no thought put behind it, not thinking of what the subliminal message might be to the person on the other end. The hurt feelings."

Chelsea Green recapped her situation earlier this week, confirming WWE accidentally sent her Natalya's gear.

"Upon further inspection of the trash bag, I start to realize, 'I'm not really sure what's in this trash bag.' I first pull out some black boots," Green said on the 50 Shades of Green podcast. "Beautiful black boots, but not my black boots. I then pull out a second pair of black boots. Again, beautiful boots, not my boots. Okay, now here, we get to the third item. The third item was the most gorgeous little leather shrug with studs, and diamonds, and flappy things, and pink jewels, and all sorts of things. Now, if you know women's wrestling, you know that the person who wears black leather with pink is always the same person. That is always going to be Nattie. So I knew right away that the contents of my box were actually Nattie's box.

"I continued to go — I pulled a couple of things out," she continued. "A lot of it was Nattie's, but I did run into some questionable items. Some cute little skirts, some cute little dresses, and things that kind of looked like m"aybe Lana's or Liv [Morgan]'s. So I don't know if there was other things in that box. There was also a basketball. I don't know who the fuck is playing basketball at WWE backstage but somebody is getting their hoops in. So the content of my box was, in fact, not mine - and many other other females'. So I let them know that, and the person - he who shall not be named, because he who shall not be named was let go from WWE - he told me to drop the box off at someone's house. Send the box on its way. I was shook. Shooketh, people. Shook. Because here's the thing, the contents of this box are expensive. Wrestling boots is expensive, gear is expensive, clothing - it's all expensive. I'm not just going to drop it off at somebody's house and hope it gets to Tampa."