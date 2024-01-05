WWE Report Reveals Update on Liv Morgan's Arrest

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was arrested in Florida in December on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment, but a new report from Fightful indicates one of the charges has been dropped. According to the report, the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoid has been dropped, though the charge of possession of cannabis (20 grams or less) is still in effect. A status conference is scheduled for February 20th, and the charge was transferred to the County's Misdeamneaor Court Division.

The possession of marijuana (20 grams or less) charge is a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida and can carry up to one year in jail or probation along with a fine of $1000. The charge can also result in a six-month driver's license suspension, random drug testing, and reimbursement of all fees related to the sentence if convicted.

Morgan was released on bond on December 14th, and a previous report indicated that there wasn't any heat on Morgan within WWE over the situation. Several top executives were aware of the situation and had spoken with Morgan the day after the arrest. Sources stated that Morgan has already been penciled in for storylines in 2024, and this is not believed to change the plans, plans which are being referred to as "a high profile program."

The report went on to say that while WWE obviously wants the situation resolved as soon as possible, it's not an issue that would put her in danger of being released or affect any plans regarding her on TV. Morgan nor WWE have commented publicly on the situation, but we'll keep you posted if that changes.

Morgan has been dealing with a shoulder injury since earlier this year and is still working on her return, but the report indicates that she is believed to be on her way back to the ring in time for WrestleMania, which would mean she would need to return in early 2024 at least. Morgan hasn't been active in the ring since July 17th's episode of Monday Night Raw, where she competed with partner Raquel Rodriguez. They would lose the Women's Tag Team Championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

The team previously had to vacate the Titles due to Morgan's injury, and that led to Rhonda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming the new Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, later Deville would suffer and injury, which led to Green partnering with Piper Niven and going on a run with the Titles.