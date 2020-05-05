WWE Reschedules Australia and New Zealand Live Events for 2021

WWE hasn't been able to hold events with live crowds since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that has resulted in the dozens of scheduled live events getting canceled. That includes the company's latest plans to travel overseas, which originally included a trip to Australia and New Zealand for a three-show tour this coming August. WWE and promoter TEG Dainty announced this week that the soonest they'd be able to reschedule is nearly a full year later in July 2021.

You can see the promotion's announcement below.

ANNOUNCEMENT: @WWE LIVE in Melbourne & Sydney will now take place on July 29 & 30, 2021. Fans who hold onto their tickets have the chance to WIN 1 of 20 Meet & Greets. Visit https://t.co/y1H08OLU9X for all the details! #WWEAustralia @Ticketek_AU pic.twitter.com/i3l6qDjaj1 — TEG DAINTY (@TEGDAINTY) May 5, 2020

The fact that WWE is pushing out events by a full year isn't a great sign for things returning to a sense of normalcy. Vince McMahon was asked flat-out during a investor's conference call late last month if he knew when WWE could have fans in attendance again, and he simply didn't know.

In the months since all WWE productions were shunted to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, WWE has kept episodes of Raw, NXT and SmackDown rolling out each week (though they've gone back and forth over whether or not the show's should be live), put on a two-night WrestleMania, fired more than 30 active wrestlers and furloughed an untold number of employees, though dozens of them include backstage producers, on-air talent and Performance Center staff.

"Our first quarter financial performance was strong and largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 outbreak," McMahon wrote in the quarterly financial report regarding WWE's response to the pandemic. "Now we are in the midst of unprecedented times, which require us to be especially nimble, creative and efficient in order to ensure the ling-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our performers and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with a much-needed diversion and operate effectively in this evolving environment."

Here is the full card for Money in the Bank as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.