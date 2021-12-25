WWE Reveals New Intercontinental Title Contender on SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown featured a 12 man gauntlet match that would decide who will be the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship, which is currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura. The match featured Drew Gulak, Shanky, Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Angel Garza, Jinder Mahal, Humberto Carillo, and Sami Zayn, and right off the bat Garza was on a roll, eliminating Mansoor and then Erik after a heated contest that almost had Garza eliminated a few times, and then Shanky came out to the ring.

Shanky would be the one to eliminate Garza after a big chop to the chest and an elbow. He followed up with a huge slam and that was enough to take out Garza. Ivar was out next and the two powerhouses went right at each other. Ivar got Shanky in the corner and hit a huge move and then hit a splash, and that was. it for Shanky.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sheamus was up next and Ivar shocked him by sending him outside, but soon there would be no getting in front of Sheamus, as he would eliminate Ivar, Gulak, and Cesaro (with a little assist from Ridge Holland). Sheamus then tried to ground down Ricochet, but the crowd was behind him, and he would come back with punches before a pin attempt.

Sheamus grabbed Ricochet and delivered big arm chops to his chest, and then after dragging him into the center of the ring Sheamus went to the top rope, but he missed. Ricochet planted Sheamus with a DDT but Sheamus kicked out. Ricochet would keep up the offense but some knees during a splash almost got Sheamus the win. Ricochet hit a standing moonsault on Sheamus but somehow it was kicked out of.

Ridge Holland tried to interfere but Ricochet avoided him, but Cesaro took out Holland and that allowed Ricochet to pin Sheamus. Sheamus would deliver a big kick to Ricochet before leaving the ring. Carillo tried to capitalize but Ricochet countered and pinned Carillo as Mahal came in. Mahal got the upper hand early and tried to pin Ricochet, but he kicked out.

Ricochet then rolled through another move and pinned Mahal, clearing the way for Sami Zayn. Zayn was on a mission, and not even an on fire Ricochet would keep him from the Intercontinental title he feels was stolen from him. While Ricochet would almost get the better of him with a super close pin, Zayn kicked out at the last minute. Ricochet went for the legs and big chest chops, and then he almost got a quick pin on Zayn, but a miss on his next move would clear the way for a Blue Thunder Bomb and a pin attempt of his own.

They traded punches and then Zayn sent Ricochet into the corner turnbuckle, but Ricochet countered with a big kick. Ricochet kicked Zayn in the face and went for the pin but Zayn kicked out again. Ricochet went for the big Splash but Zayn got the knees up and then sent Ricochet into the corner. He followed it up with a Helluva Kick and that would eliminate Ricochet and give Zayn the victory, and he will face Nakamura at Day 1.