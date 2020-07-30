Will Rey Mysterio Jump to AEW?

Rey Mysterio has been off WWE television ever since his infamous Eye for an Eye Match with Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules, and based on reports it sounds like he still hasn't officially signed a new WWE contract. WWE gave fans a bit of hope with their latest update on his "injured" eye, but if the former world champion doesn't re-sign it would give him the chance to explore the independent scene once again. He initially left the company in 2015 and wound up working in AAA, Lucha Underground and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In a new interview with ESPN this week, Cody Rhodes talked about the possibility of Mysterio signing with AEW. The company already has its fair share of ex-WWE stars including Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Brodie Lee, Shawn Spears, Jake Hager, FTR and PAC.

"To me, the greatest luchador ever, of all time — hands down — is Rey Mysterio Jr. And he's got friends here. Jericho and him are friends," Rhodes said. "Mysterio is not afraid to travel out there, either. He's not a one-company individual. And I think Rey still has a lot left to give in terms of wrestling. That might be something that someone else is currently discussing with him at this point. You never know."

The reigning TNT Champion has stated in the past that he'd happily scoop up Mysterio if WWE ever let him go.

"He has something special, and Tony (Schiavone) saw it early in (WCW) Nitro," Rhodes said during a Starrcast interview back in August 2019. "I don't think those guys were supposed to go out there and capture the hearts of the audience. Man, as a kid, I was stoked to see Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper and Sting and what they were doing, but it was only two weeks of watching Rey Mysterio and I was stoked to see what Rey Mysterio was doing. It was an organic connection. And maybe it can't be described or we can't figure out what it is. Maybe it's just the mask is really cool."

"...I hope they do right by Rey," he continued. "Because if they don't, I'm gonna steal that son of a b—."

Here's everything AEW has announced for next week's Dynamite:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and FTR vs. The Dark Order

Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona vs. The Dark Order

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Debate)

