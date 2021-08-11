✖

Ric Flair was just released by the WWE last week, but the two-time WWE Hall of Famer isn't done with the pro wrestling business yet. The 72-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday and uploaded a clip of a November 2007 promo, in which he claimed he would never retire as an in-ring competitor. That promo led to the storyline where every match he competed in would have his career on the line, and he managed to go on a winning streak before falling to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV.

Rumors of Flair coming back for another match have also been swirling since he left WWE, which were mostly started by Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker claimed in a recent episode, "My thing is this, and I'm going to let you take this into the break, Ric Flair is not the managerial type of guy. It's just not his role. Ric Flair is not one of your guys that wants to be in the office, coming to work every day, wearing a suit and going into the office. That's not Ric Flair. Ric Flair's a party guy. That's just his nature. You saw him on Triller, he's all about having some fun.

"I talk to Ric Flair on the regular, I don't know how often I'm going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me: 'Book, I'm never going to retire.' He said: 'If I could be in that ring right now, that's where I'd be.' So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run," he added.

Flair also recently uploaded a gym selfie, showing he's still building muscle. He also once again launched his online store at Pro Wrestling Tees.

Damn Right! 💪🏻 Do You Think An Airplane Crash, Being Struck By Lightning, And Almost Dying Four Years Ago Can Stop The Nature Boy? Hell No! WOOOOO! @HardNocksSouth pic.twitter.com/dhFspsZrrU — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2021

I’m Back Up And Running On @PWTees! Go And Get Your Nature Boy Shirts, So You Can Style And Profile Every Day! WOOOOO! https://t.co/z8fsshkMO5 pic.twitter.com/CT6xpVueXa — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 10, 2021

"The Nature Boy" gave a statement shortly after his release was confirmed by the WWE last week, writing, "I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Requested Release From WWE, Which They Have Given Me. I Want To Make It Really Clear With Everyone That I'm Not Upset With WWE At All. They Solely Are Responsible For Putting Me In The Position Of Life That I'm In Right Now, Where I'm Seen In The Brightest Light Ever. We Have A Different Vision For My Future. I Wish Them Nothing But Continued Success! Thank You For Everything! Nothing But Respect!"