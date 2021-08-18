Ric Flair Says That Trending NSFW Photo Isn't Him

✖

By now you've probably noticed WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. The reason was because of a photo that was being spread around social media of a man with long blond hair who resembled "The Nature Boy" doing something very NSFW with a woman while riding a train. Fans immediately assumed it was Flair given his past, but the 16-time world champion took to Twitter to say that's not him in the photo.

"This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around," Flair wrote, posting a photo of his head photoshopped onto a cartoon train. "The Nature Boy Doesn't Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!"

This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/XdM6AlQ3wM — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 18, 2021

WWE announced earlier this month that Flair had been released from his current WWE contract. It was initially reported that he had frustrations with WWE's booking, but he claimed that wasn't the case in a statement — "I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Requested Release From WWE, Which They Have Given Me. I Want To Make It Really Clear With Everyone That I'm Not Upset With WWE At All. They Solely Are Responsible For Putting Me In The Position Of Life That I'm In Right Now, Where I'm Seen In The Brightest Light Ever. We Have A Different Vision For My Future. I Wish Them Nothing But Continued Success! Thank You For Everything! Nothing But Respect!"

This past weekend Flair made a surprise appearance during AAA's Triplemania event in Mexico City, accompanying Andrade El Idolo to the ring for his match against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega. "The Belt Collector" successfully retained his title, but not before Flair got involved and locked Konnan in the Figure Four leg lock.

