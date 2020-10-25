WWE Fans Think Roman Reigns Is Wearing An Infinity Gauntlet At Hell In A Cell
Roman Reigns is facing one of his toughest matches of his career, as he battles against his cousin Jey Uso within this year's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event and it seems as if Reigns brought in the heavy artillery as many fans believe he is currently wearing his own version of the Infinity Gauntlet. The Gauntlet, which was featured in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, gives the user the powers of a god and it is certainly power that Reigns could use during this "I Quit" match!
Do you think Reigns is wielding the power of the Infinity Gauntlet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
A Comic Book Mashup For The Ages
Roman Reigns is a DC/Marvel mashup, Aquaman with the Infinity Gauntlet. #HIAC— Blade McGillicutty (@Blade_222) October 25, 2020
That's Good
So fans are telling me that the golden glove on Roman Reigns wrist is an Infinity Gauntlet.
A Thanos reference by the Tribal Chief? Damn that's good. #HIAC @WWE #HellInACell— Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) October 25, 2020
A New Love For Reigns
Ayo Roman Reigns has a new love, is that an Infinity Gauntlet? 👀🤔😂 #HIAC— Nobi (@KageShadow_7980) October 25, 2020
Time Is A Flat Circle
@WWERomanReigns is #Thanos and @WWE_JeyUsos is the #Avengers when the Avengers got their asses handed to them in the first fight in Avengers Infinity War 😂 I’m happy to see a dark Side in Roman Reigns it’s about damn time #RomanEmpire— IcyPhoenix24 (@IcyPhoenix24) September 27, 2020
An Action Figure Is Needed
Will need a Roman Reigns with gold glove action figure ASAP.— Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) October 25, 2020
The Ultimate Superman Punch
Those Roman reigns have a gold glove in his superman punch hand wow #HellInACell— the dark knight (@josecarreras1) October 25, 2020
Who Can Stop Him?
Oh man, if Roman Reigns gets all 6 Infinity Stones for that gold glove we are all screwed. #HIAC— Five Thousand Seven Hundred Sixhausen (@MOAV5706) October 25, 2020
It's Magic
So why does Roman Reigns have a gold glove? Is it magical? Please say its magical— Steven. (That's Me!) (@DouchebagBatman) October 25, 2020