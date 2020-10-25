WWE Fans Think Roman Reigns Is Wearing An Infinity Gauntlet At Hell In A Cell

Roman Reigns is facing one of his toughest matches of his career, as he battles against his cousin Jey Uso within this year's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event and it seems as if Reigns brought in the heavy artillery as many fans believe he is currently wearing his own version of the Infinity Gauntlet. The Gauntlet, which was featured in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, gives the user the powers of a god and it is certainly power that Reigns could use during this "I Quit" match!

