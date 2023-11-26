WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Promo Released

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set to kick off the year in a big way as it will be the first premium live event of 2024, and WWE has confirmed the details for the upcoming event! The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest premium live events of the year overall as it not only begins the road to WrestleMania, but also sets a tone for who will be the biggest stars in the next year. This means we'll see new faces rise, potentially old faces making their returns, and see who's set to be the next major challengers for the biggest titles.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is likely going to have many of those big questions as there are still some stories that fans want to see addressed like WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns's over 1100 day reign as champion, and other major champions who fans want to see take on. But now WWE is getting fans ready for it by confirming the details for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 ahead of the January premium live event's debut.

(Photo: WWE)

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event will be taking place on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 in Tampa Bay, FL. The promo released during WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 teased that this could be a turning point for many of the WWE Superstars hoping to go after the gold, and it's certainly made things even more exciting for the new year to come. As for WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023, the premium live event is now going on at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, and you can check it out now streaming on Peacock. The match card and results so far break down as such:

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. The Miz

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Men's WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton vs. Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre

What are you hoping to see at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Which WWE Superstars do you think have the best chance at winning right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE Royal Rumble next year in the comments!