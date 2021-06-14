More Details on Samoa Joe's Reported Return to WWE NXT

✖

Samoa Joe is reportedly back with the WWE in some sort of role on the NXT roster, according to a number of reports that have dropped in the past 24 hours. We've already covered what Dave Meltzer said via the Wrestling Observer, but PWInsider's Mike Johnson added in a few more details about how Joe wound up back following his April 15 release. He wrote, "PWInsider.com is told that Triple H "snatched him back" as soon as possible. One source told PWInsider.com that the second a decision by others to 'let Joe back on the board,' Triple H was not happy and wanted him back in NXT as opposed to being elsewhere outside of WWE's auspices."

Johnson went on to add that Joe as been at the WWE Performance Center recently but was not backstage for NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday night. He also noted that Joe will "focus more on non-wrestling duties" — possibly taking over for William Regal as the on-screen general manager — but the possibility of him wrestling again has not been ruled out. Joe was put back on the Raw commentary team in early 2020 after suffering a concussion and was a color commentator for the Red Brand all the way up through WrestleMania 37 before being cut.

Joe gave an update on his in-ring career back in October 2020 while speaking with Impact Wrestling's Taylor Wilde.

"Right now I'm enjoying commentary on Raw," Joe said. "It's been a fun challenge. Obviously, I'm not done in the ring by no means. I think right now I'm exploring things. Aside from that, I'm doing voice acting which is fun and very cool. It's a very enjoyable thing. I have a project coming up with Warner Brothers (voicing King Shark in the upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League). I'm very fortunate and I'm very happy that I'm doing the things I'm doing right now."

