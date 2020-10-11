Samoa Joe Reveals If His Career as a WWE Superstar Is Over

✖

Samoa Joe's run with WWE over the past calendar year has been an unusual one. The final months of 2019 saw him suffer a broken thumb and take up a role as color commentator on Raw. The former NXT Champion proved to be a natural at the job, but by the end of the year he was back in a wrestling role as apart of the feud between Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and his various followers. In the early months of 2020 he suffered a concussion and was hit with a 30-day suspension of WWE's Wellness Policy, putting him back on the shelf once again. He returned to the commentary desk in late April and has been apart of the Raw team ever since.

But if you thought Joe's wrestling days were over, think again. During an interview with former TNA Wrestling star Taylor Wilde this past week, Joe made it clear he wasn't done competing.

"Right now I'm enjoying commentary on Raw," Joe said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "It's been a fun challenge. Obviously, I'm not done in the ring by no means. I think right now I'm exploring things. Aside from that, I'm doing voice acting which is fun and very cool. It's a very enjoyable thing. I have a project coming up with Warner Brothers. I'm very fortunate and I'm very happy that I'm doing the things I'm doing right now."

The aforementioned Warner Bros. project could be Joe's role as the voice of King Shark in the upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Regardless of his plans to return, Joe will not be included in Night Two of the WWE Draft, scheduled for this Monday. Below is the full list of every wrestler who is eligible to be drafted:

Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay,

Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn