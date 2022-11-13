WWE Superstar Attacked During Live Event This Weekend

WWE's Scarlett Bordeaux was on the receiving end of a bizarre attack from a fan during a WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois this weekend. Details of what happened have since made their way online via Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Per Johnson, Bordeaux was at ringside for a match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross and used a referee distraction as an opening to slap McIntyre across the face. An unidentified woman then stood up from the third row and threw a full cup of an alcoholic beverage at Bordeaux, splashing her in the process. Security made sure Bordeaux was okay before ejecting the woman from the building.

Bordeaux responded to the situation on Twitter, writing, "As a classy woman from Chicago, I'm not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo." Videos of the incident haven't made their way online, but fans who were in the arena have posted photos and videos of the aftermath.

I was there. I thought it was completely disrespectful and uncalled for. Ejected as she should be. pic.twitter.com/75e3kAmL0u — J. (@YowieFnWowie) November 13, 2022

You handled it like a pro though, girl! And you still looked cute. Screw the haters. So sorry that happened to you. Totally classless move. #WWEPeoria pic.twitter.com/VajomEvyWr — Brittany B (@Britt6688) November 13, 2022

This is far from the first time a fan has tried to get physically involved in a WWE show, though the worst recent example was when a fan attacked Seth Rollins on the entrance ramp during an episode of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in 2021.

"It was so fast," Rollins told Ariel Helwani back in October. "I didn't really have time to process it. The only thought I remember having is when he was on top of me, and kinda they were already pulling him away. He had like a handful of my hair, and I was just trying to kind of punt him off me with whatever foot I had underneath him. My instinct was to grab his head immediately to control his head. I have no jiu-jitsu training at all, so whether I did anything right or wrong is completely instinctive. But yeah, my instinct was as soon as I knew that someone was upon me was just to control his head as best I could. If he couldn't posture up, then he probably wasn't going to get anything done.

"I was hoping that he didn't have any weaponry in his hands, which, thankfully, he did not," he continued. "It happened so fast, he was on me quickly, he's a little bowling ball of a man, and I just remember thinking 'what is happening?' when he's underneath me and then getting him off me, and you know, who is this person? I got to look at him, and it was like, alright, be done with it. They've got it under control, so let's just move along. It was so weird, man."