Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After Hell in a Cell

WWE's Hell in a Cell 2020 has come and gone. And now that new champions have been crowned and the Raw and SmackDown rosters have finally settled after the WWE Draft, it's time to take a look into what future feuds WWE might be planning. However, since WWE's next pay-per-view is Survivor Series, we're going to shake up the usual format and try to predict what that pay-per-view's card will look like since it typically dominates every other storyline. We're also going with the assumption that NXT will be involved in this year's "battle for brand supremacy," since WWE hasn't said otherwise as of now. Check out seven matches WWE could book for Survivor Series in the list below! Are there any we missed, or any matchups you'd rather see? Let us know down in the comments!

Randy Orton vs. Finn Balor (Photo: WWE) WWE is probably going to skip having the world champions from face each other again, mostly because Roman Reigns is being positioned like an unstoppable force and Orton just won the WWE title. But instead of throwing the idea entirely out, why not a match between the WWE and NXT Champions? Orton has made it no secret that he doesn't care for NXT's style of matches so it makes sense for him to try and call out the Black & Gold Brand. This prompts Finn Balor to step forward after (hopefully) recovering from his broken jaw. And sure, he's still kind of playing a heel, but the character has always taken pride in how NXT is perceived in the wrestling world. Plus he's already been a WWE world champion once, so Vince McMahon might be more inclined to let the match happen despite the obvious size difference. So where does that leave Roman? Well...

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg (Photo: WWE) You knew this was coming the moment they had Goldberg pop up in the ThunderDome for Reigns' title defense against Braun Strowman. While some fans might not be thrilled to see the Hall of Famer back in the world championship picture again, there's at least a story WWE can work with after their WrestleMania match got scrapped. And even the most cynical wrestling fans will have to admit that a dominant victory over Goldberg would look great for Reigns and keep his momentum rolling.

Asuka vs. Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks Guys Asuka...Raw Women's Champion

Sasha Banks....Smackdown Women's Champion

Io Shirai...NXT Women's Champion Next Month is Survivor Series....Know where my mind is going Book it @WWE pic.twitter.com/TB20Kc4OH8 — 紫雷イオ😈 Fanpage #NXTWOMENSCHAMPION (@QueenIoShirai) October 26, 2020 Last year's women's championship triple threat wound up closing the show. This year it could easily steal the show.

Street Profits vs. New Day vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (Photo: WWE) In a perfect world, it would just be Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins against all three members of The New Day. But that's not the world we live in, and it would be easier for WWE to just run back the idea from last year and have the three reigning championship teams in a triple threat.

Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn (Photo: WWE) Priest keeps improving as NXT North American Champion and Zayn can turn anything into gold if given the opportunity.

The Hurt Business vs. Undisputed Era (Photo: WWE) A four-on-four battle between factions! SmackDown doesn't get involved in this one since they don't have a dominant group running around (at least at the moment). Retribution could also be added to the mix, though seeing them trying to defend the pride of the Red Brand just feels wrong.