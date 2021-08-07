WWE's Finn Balor Teases John Cena Match on SmackDown

✖

Last week's SmackDown was supposed to result in a SummerSlam matchup between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, and after some back and forth Reigns signed the contract to make it official. Then it was Balor's turn, and he was about to sign and cement a title shot when Baron Corbin interrupted everything and attacked him, taking his contract so he could sign for himself. He was then interrupted and attacked by John Cena, who has wanted a shot at Reigns and got his wish by signing the contract. Tonight Balor is set to get some revenge on Corbin, but he took a second to tease that he has some revenge to get on Cena too, and we very well might see a match between the two stars.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Balor and asked him about Corbin and Balor interrupted with some words for Corbin costing him his title shot, but he also had words for Cena.

"Last week I was this close to signing a contract for the Universal Championship match until Baron Corbin stuck his nose where it doesn't belong," Balor said. "A contract that ended up being signed by John Cena. As for Corbin, if Corbin sunk so low, he should only worry about his own position. He needs to have some honor and integrity, and I'm going to teach him that the hard way, and when I'm done with Corbin, I've got a bone to pick with John Cena."

Fans were understandably bummed when Balor got ambushed and knocked out of the title shot at SummerSlam, though we knew that Cena Reigns was the match on the card. This is actually the best of both worlds, as if Reigns beats Cena, Balor can then take on Cena in a match that should be fantastic. Cena could also lose to Balor (he's Teflon at this point in his career), and in one fell swoop build up two WWE superstars before he heads out again.

Both Reigns and Cena and Reigns and Balor should be marquee matches, so while it didn't get there the way we expected, we might just get two amazing feuds out of it by the end of it all.

