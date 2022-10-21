WWE SmackDown Might Be Bray Wyatt's Home for Foreseeable Future

After Bray Wyatt made his grand return to WWE at Extreme Rules, many expected for him to show up on the next night's Monday Night Raw. That didn't happen though, as he wouldn't show up again until Friday Night SmackDown, where he delivered a powerful promo before the masked version of Wyatt showed up once more. Wyatt didn't show up on Raw this week either, and according to a report from Fightful Select he is slated to appear during this week's SmackDown once more. A previous rumor stated that he was planned to appear on both Raw and SmackDown, but now it seems SmackDown could end up being his home for the foreseeable future.

This would be a big get for SmackDown, as Wyatt has generated quite a lot of interest ever since the White Rabbit teases started happening. It would also give the show another buzz-worthy draw in addition to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, who continue to command attention.

Regarding Wyatt's last promo, after he entered the ring to a new theme Wyatt said "I don't know if you can read this, I am incredibly grateful and I'm really nervous. I never thought that this would happen. This right here, this is just me okay? This is a version of me that I never got to introduce to you before. This is me introducing myself for the first time. I just want to share with you this past year of my life I lost a lot of things."

"I lost my career. I lost my self-confidence. I lost two people that were very close to me. I lost my way. And I got to a point where I thought that I'd ever done here it was all meaningless. Nothing I ever did here mattered to everyone. I was wrong. I was wrong," Wyatt said.

"Once I was done feeling sorry for myself I decided to go out into the world and see people, and they would go when are you coming back home. And every once in a while I would meet someone remarkable, and you know who you are. They would say I wanted to thank you man. I was in a time of need. I lost people that were close to me. I felt weak. I felt vulnerable. I found your words and I wanted to thank you man. Thank you Bray," Wyatt said.

Soon after he would be interrupted by the masked Wyatt on a video screen, and then the lights went out. Perhaps we'll get more answers this Friday, but the journey remains as compelling as ever.

