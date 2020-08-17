WWE Superstar Sonya Deville's Stalker Pre-Trial Hearing Set for Thursday

Sonya Deville found herself in the middle of a scary situation on Sunday, as a 24-year-old man attempted to break into her Florida home early Sunday morning and kidnap her. The accused stalker, Phillip Thomas II, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Department after he triggered the home security alarm to Deville's house and was still at the scene when the police arrived. Thomas later told officers that he had been planning the kidnapping attempt for approximately eight months.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Monday that a pre-trial hearing for Thomas has been scheduled for this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. local time. He is being charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping and Criminal Mischief.

Deville released a statement on Sunday night after the news of the arrest broke.

"Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance."

Both the police and fans have already taken notice of Thomas' Twitter account, which is loaded with tweets about Deville.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release via the Tampa Bay Times. "It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder."

On television, Deville has been locked in a feud with her real-life best friend Mandy Rose. It was announced this week that the two would compete in a Hair vs. Hair match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

"I mean, it's really not about winning anymore, because I already know I'm better than Mandy in the ring," Deville said in a interview with ComicBook earlier this week. "It's about getting rid of her. I don't, I don't want her in the division. I don't want her anywhere near me. She's been like a thorn in my side for the last five years, and I'm so sick, to be honest, I'm sick of hearing her name, even in this interview right now, it's annoying me. I don't want to hear Mandy Rose's name anymore. It's Sonya Deville's time. I'm the star now."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.