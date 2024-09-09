WWE Star Believes Becky Lynch is "Retired" Amidst Wrestling Hiatus

Becky Lynch's future in professional wrestling is uncertain. The former WWE WrestleMania headliner reigned with the WWE Women's World Championship earlier this year, capturing the vacant title after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish it due to injury. Lynch reigned for just 33 days before losing it to Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. The following Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, Lynch invoked her rematch, challenging Morgan inside a steel cage, but ultimately came up short in that attempt as well. Days later, Lynch's WWE contract expired, and she has not been seen on WWE programming since.

Liv Morgan Believes She "Retired" Becky Lynch

(Photo: WWE)

The WWE Women's World Champion is putting permanence on Becky Lynch's wrestling future.

Speaking to The Big Show with Rusic and Rose, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan relished in her current successes, noting that one of her accomplishments is how she "single-handedly retired" Lynch earlier this year.

"I'm so happy and I'm so proud. I'm just trying to enjoy it all and do everything justice," Morgan said. "Two time world champion. Two-time tag team champion. Money in the Bank winner. I single-handedly retired Becky Lynch. I'm the only person to defeat Rhea Ripley in the last two years, and I have Daddy Dom. I'm a very very very happy girl."

Lynch herself fueled retirement rumors on social media earlier this summer as she spoke about her in-ring career in the past tense and noted that her attention is now on being a mother. Lynch and husband Seth Rollins gave birth to a daughter in December 2020. She spent the subsequent eight months away from WWE programming before returning to TV in August 2021. Lynch had been full-time with WWE since, rarely taking extended time off.

Earlier this month, ComicBook caught up with Lynch's former rival and mentee Lyra Valkyria who shared uncertainty surrounding Lynch's next steps.

"I think Becky is off, she's keeping to herself," Valkyria said. "She's keeping her cards close, she's not revealing much, so who knows what she's going to do next."

There has been quiet "buzz" about Lynch possibly exploring a future with All Elite Wrestling. As of this writing, there have been no known conversations between the two sides.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Lynch's wrestling future.