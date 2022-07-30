WWE SummerSlam 2022: Will The Rock Make An Appearance?

It seems as though nothing can stop Roman Reigns' reign as both the WWE's Heavyweight Champion and the Universal Champion, with this year's SummerSlam giving us a rematch between the current champion and Brock Lesnar for what is being billed as the final time. With Reigns taking down countless opponents, fans have speculated that only the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be sufficient in finally separating his family member from the two belts that he's kept close to his chest. Is it possible that The Rock might return for this weekend's festivities?

It's been quite some time since Johnson appeared in the squared circle, mostly thanks to his ever-increasing workload in the world of Hollywood. Recently, "The Rock" made an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con to help in promoting his upcoming role as the DC Universe's Black Adam, arriving in explosive fashion while wearing the full outfit of the dark side of Captain Marvel, aka Shazam. While nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment, each Pay-Per-View event has fans debating whether or not The Rock will make a comeback.

The Rock physically didn't make an appearance at the "Roast of Ric Flair" during this year's Starrcast, an event that celebrates professional wrestling while also hyping up the final match of Flair, but Dwayne Johnson did leave a heartfelt message for the 73-year-old who is returning to the ring:

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Reigns' hypeman Paul Heyman had this to say about The Rock's potential return to the WWE:

"We can speculate all we want about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns. It's masturbatory fantasies until there's a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson's signature on it. Then I know it's real. And until then, it's just fantasy. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson's to come to get the rub from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of ... a hundred thousand people live cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time Roman Reigns, then, now, and forever. And until he puts his name on a contract, it's just his fantasy."

Despite there being little evidence that a Reigns/Rock match is on the horizon, fans are still betting heavily that WrestleMania 39 will see the two members of the family facing off, even going so far as to take out money bets on the idea.