WWE SummerSlam 2025: Two-Night Event's Dates, Location Announced

WWE continues to double down on its premium live events. Coming out of the 16-month global pandemic that necessitated fan-less shows, the sports-entertainment giant added "big four" events WWE Royal Rumble and WWE SummerSlam to its stadium schedule, expanding what were formerly arena-based shows to WWE WrestleMania-esque crowds. WWE SummerSlam has especially been treated as a second Showcase of the Immortals, as it boasts a comparably-sized collection of fans in attendance and is the only other premium live event on the WWE calendar that has as many matches on it as one night of a WWE WrestleMania card.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Expands to Two Nights

(Photo: WWE)

The parallels between WWE SummerSlam and WWE WrestleMania continue.

As announced in a press release, WWE SummerSlam 2025 will head to New Jersey's MetLife Stadium for the first-ever two-night iteration of the show. Next year's WWE SummerSlam goes down on Saturday, August 2nd and Sunday, August 3rd.

"New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the entire NJSEA team have been phenomenal partners, hosting several major UFC events in recent years including the record-breaking UFC 302 in June," TKO Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations Peter Dropick said. "We're excited to bring WWE back to New Jersey in a major way with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium."

WWE is no stranger to MetLife Stadium, having run both WWE WrestleMania 29 and WWE WrestleMania 35 from the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants in 2013 and 2019, respectively. The former was headlined by The Rock vs. John Cena while the latter saw the first-ever women's WWE WrestleMania main event in the form of Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey.

Regarding the two-night expansion, WWE SummerSlam doubling down on dates appears to be a permanent change. Earlier this year, WWE announced that WWE SummerSlam 2026 would be a two-night event from Minneapolis, Minnesota's US Bank Stadium.

"Is this the last SummerSlam that you see that is one night? I think so, but we'll see where that goes long-term," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said during the WWE SummerSlam 2024 post-show press conference. "I'm excited about that opportunity. As far as other PLEs going that way, you can never just say this is what we do, and then that's it, and that's locked in, and that's what we do.

"If you go back five years, who would have thought we would have been doing two-night WrestleManias, let alone two-night WrestleManias and two-night SummerSlams. So we'll see where it goes. That's an important part of where we go with it, but an important part of where we go with that also is bringing these events around the globe."

