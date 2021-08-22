WWE SummerSlam: Charlotte Flair Shows Off Thanos Gear

✖

Charlotte Flair shows off some awesome new gear inspired by famous Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Thanos for WWE SummerSlam! Flair has made a point to spend the last few months showing love to some of Disney's biggest villains in her huge pay-per-view matches that included gear inspired by Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, and more, and now she's made her way to the other side of Disney with her take on a huge Marvel villain. It's appropriate because she's in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and the defending Raw Women's Champion, the almost a superhero, Nikki A.S.H.

For this major match, Flair arrived in some awesome Thanos gear that not only mirrored the full armored look for the Avengers villain but with her robe completed the look with a full Infinity Gaunlet. With the Queen preparing to go full villain against such a comic book like superhero, it only makes sense to channel such a massive villain. You can check it out below:

What do you think of Charlotte Flair's new villainous Thanos gear for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view? Which villains would you want to see her take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and the rest of the event in the comments! As for the pay-per-view itself, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is now airing live on pay-per-view and streaming with WWE Network on Peacock. The full card and results for the event breaks down as such: