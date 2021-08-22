✖

RKBro has defeated AJ Styles and Omos to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions! There were quite a few questions leading into the SummerSlam pay-per-view event this year because not only is it a much bigger venue and crowd than fans saw at WrestleMania 37, but many of the matches feel bigger as well. But while there were many questions and variables going into the matchers, there was one in particular that pretty much seemed to have a definite result as RKBro has been building up to a huge new win following weeks of back and forth between Matt Riddle and Randy Orton.

The team of Randy Orton and Riddle began forming and testing in the weeks following WrestleMania and has been one of the biggest stories on WWE Monday Night Raw in the months since. With Orton getting the final pin on AJ Styles after successfully landing in a finisher following numerous interruptions by Omos, RKBro has capped off a long running build that fans have been huge fans of over the course of the last few months.

What do you think of RKBro winning the Raw Tag Team Championships over AJ Styles and Omos? How long do you think their reign will last from here on out? Let us know all of your thoughts about their win in the comments!

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is now airing live on pay-per-view and streaming with WWE Network on Peacock. The full card for the event breaks down as such: