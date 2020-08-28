WWE Super Star "Bullet" Bob Armstrong Dead At 80

For over fifty years of his career, Bob "Bullet" Armstrong gave his all to the world of professional wrestling and earlier today, his son Scott broke the news that his father had passed. Having been inducted into World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame in 2011, he leaves a long legacy that will be hard to top within the universe of wrestling.

Scott Armstrong, the son to Bob, released the news that his father had passed at the age of 80, leaving behind a long legacy within World Wrestling Entertainment and the world of professional wrestling as a whole:

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 28, 2020

World Wrestling Entertainment released an official press release regarding the passing of Bob Armstrong, celebrating the life and career of one of the greatest "grapplers" to ever perform in the squared circle:

"WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at age 80.

Equal parts strongman and showman, Armstrong, who was born Joseph James in Marietta, Ga., on Oct. 3, 1939, proved himself as one of the most tenacious grapplers on the planet during the territorial days of sports-entertainment. He secured his toughman reputation long before he ever set foot in the ring, thanks to his tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and his seven-year tenure as a member of the Fair Oaks (later Cobb County) Fire Department.

Armstrong, however, didn’t rest on his laurels when he was between the ropes. He handled himself well in the rough-and-tumble southeastern territories by employing an assortment of holds and moves, including his feared sleeper and Georgia Jawbreaker. He also possessed the gift of grappling gab, giving him the uncanny ability to wear down a rival with his words as well as with his strength.

His chosen trade later became a family business, as Armstrong’s four sons — Joseph, aka Scott Armstrong, Brad, Steve and Brian, aka WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Jesse James — followed in their father’s footsteps. The Armstrong boys often found themselves in their dad’s corner, as “Bullet” Bob partnered with each of his sons at various points in a competitive career which spanned over six decades."

Bob had four sons in Scott, Brad, Steve, and Brian who all joined the family business and found themselves a part of the professional wrestling industry.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.