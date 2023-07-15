WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Sidelined with Injury

One of WWE SmackDown’s rising stars has experienced an unfortunate injury, which occurred during the match between Pretty Deadly and the Brawling Brutes. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder during the match, and it is not known how long Prince will be sidelined. Prince was reportedly seen with his arm in a sling during the show, and comments from Ridge Holland indicate the injury happened during a wonky landing and not the belly-to-belly suplex Prince took from Holland. We wish Prince all the best and a speedy recovery.

Prince and his partner Kit Wilson took on Holland and Butch during the show, and Pretty Deadly would end up winning the match. In recent weeks, Pretty Deadly has aligned with United States Champion Austin Theory, and they’ve helped the Champion retain his Championship on a number of occasions.

Holland addressed the injury on Twitter, writing “So to set people straight before they get all pissy! It wasn’t the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control. Wishing @EltonPrince_PD a speedy recovery.”

It remains to be seen what the plan will be for Wilson while Prince is out of commission. Depending on how long Prince will be out, Wilson could still help out Theory while his partner is down, and that could even be used as an angle for Wilson. Pretty Deadly has been featured quite a bit since being drafted to SmackDown, and that will likely pick up right where things left off when Prince is ready to go.

Theory meanwhile has been boasting quite a bit about his defeat of John Cena at WrestleMania 39, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. Cena recently addressed the match with Theory in an interview with Busted Open Radio, and revealed that the match at WrestleMania 39 is the type of match that he feels confident he can deliver at this point in time.

“I wish I was still there every day, it’s just my body can’t do it anymore and I don’t wanna give the consumer a bad product,” Cena said (h/t Fightful). “That’s another thing that I learned from those veterans. At the time, guys like Eddie (Guerrero) would just risk so much [just in the name of not] giving the consumer a bad product. I don’t care how I feel, I don’t care how I feel physically, I don’t care what baggage I have mentally, when I’m on, they paid good money and I’m gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it’s not there.

“I’m at a point where everything I have, in comparison to the bar that’s been set… what I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39. That’s what I feel confident that I can deliver, and that’s really nice for here and there, but that’s not every day in WWE. Sports entertainment has raised the bar and I’m humble enough to say that’s awesome, because you’re supposed to leave it better than you found it,” Cena said.