Former WWE Fan-Favorite Tag Team Reunites in New Photo

Some of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling are a result of a happy accident. During Summer 2016, Sheamus and Cesaro (AEW's Claudio Castagnoli) were engaged in a hot feud with one another on Monday Night Raw. Their bad blood eventually led to a rare best-of-seven series which culminated in the deciding match going down at WWE Clash of Champions 2016. With both men at three wins apiece and a title shot on the line for the winner of the series, their seventh match went to a draw, leaving the best-of-seven without a winner. It was decided that both men would get the winner's title shot in the form of an opportunity at the Raw Tag Team Championships. Sheamus and Cesaro went on to win those titles, officially forming The Bar, and began a three-year run as a cohesive tag team.

The Bar went on to be five-time WWE Tag Team Champions, reigning on various occasions over their three years together. The duo quietly went their separate ways in Fall 2019 when injuries plagued Sheamus. When Sheamus was healthy once again, both he and Cesaro pursued careers in the singles division. Cesaro would leave WWE in February 2022 after his contract expired.

The Bar Reunites

Taking to Instagram, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli shared a photo of himself and WWE's Sheamus enjoying coffee.

"Slainte," Castagnoli captioned the photo, the Gaelic phrase for a toast.

What Are Sheamus and Cesaro Up To Now?

Both Sheamus and Cesaro, now wrestling as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW and Ring of Honor, are putting in some of the best work of their respective careers at the moment.

Sheamus heads up The Brawling Brutes, a trio on WWE SmackDown, and has impressed in his WWE Intercontinental Title pursuits against Gunther. The Celtic Warrior was involved in one of the highlights of WWE WrestleMania 39 when he, Gunther and Drew McIntyre put on a hard-hitting triple threat match for the midcard prize.

Castagnoli has been with AEW for just over one year now. He is in the middle of his second reign as Ring of Honor World Champion, a title he won by defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle last December. On AEW TV, Castagnoli is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and recently wrapped a main event feud against The Elite. He is set to team with BCC comrades Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta as well as three mystery partners in a 12-man tag match at AEW ALL IN: London later this month.