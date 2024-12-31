WWE Teases Debut of Former AEW Champion Weeks After Departure

Over the last few weeks, WWE has been airing vignettes across their programming that tease the debut of former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo. What began as a simple zero with a slash through it has become a visual of his mask.

Penta was considered an AEW original alongside his younger brother Rey Fenix in the Lucha Bros. tag team. The two became AEW Tag and Trios Champions during their tenure but Penta recently departed the company. Fenix still has a lot of time added to his deal due to injuries.

The legendary luchador recently appeared in Mexico’s AAA to announce that he’d be “taking time off” to determine his next step. At that point, rumors had been swirling that he’d be heading to WWE sooner than later.

When previously addressing his future, he noted his “present” was with AEW, with no mention of his future. Soon after, Fightful Select confirmed that Penta’s AEW contract at the beginning of December, coincidentally around the time the vignettes began.

As for Fenix, his AEW journey as of late has gone pretty sour. He’s been cryptically airing his grievances with his employer across social media, blasting them for alleged “inhumane treatment.” He last wrestled for AEW in July, facing off against Tony Nese. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claims that Penta and Fenix felt stagnant in AEW and knew that WWE was interested in signing them too.

Whenever Fenix finishes up in AEW the natural next step would be to join his brother in WWE where they can restore their tag team glory. The WWE tag team division is sorely lacking and they don’t have many luchador-style tag teams on the roster. Tapping into that market will diversify the product and give wrestlers more opportunities in and out of Mexico.

Penta’s apparent arrival comes while WWE is entering a new era, at least where WWE Raw is concerned. The flagship show will stream for the first time on Netflix beginning next week, opening WWE up to an even wider audience. The Netflix debut features a first-time match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, an appearance from John Cena, and much more. Tune into the action on January 6th beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

