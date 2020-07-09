WWE Releases Official Poster for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WWE's annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view is getting a bit of a design shake-up this year, as the company has dubbed the July 19 event The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The official poster for the show dropped on Thursday, featuring Drew McIntyre, Asuka, Apollo Crews, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks and the Wyatt Family version of Bray Wyatt. The poster itself has a distinct neon theme while using different shades of green and purple.

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think in the comments!

The headlining match will see McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against his former tag partner Dolph Ziggler, who has spent the last few weeks claiming he's owed a title shot after "saving" McIntyre's career by bringing him to Raw. He even went so far as to provide McIntyre betrayed his friends by bringing back the recently-fired Heath Slater, who cut an emotional promo about how McIntyre wasn't there for him when he got cut back in April. After a quick squash match the two chased off Ziggler and embraced.

Over in the Women's Division Banks and Bayley have been trying to claim their dominance with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and Bayley's record-long run as SmackDown Women's Champion. Banks stated she wanted to hold two belts as well, and instead of betraying her best friend she decided to call out Asuka instead. "The Empress" popped up on NXT last week to help Io Shirai beat Banks, and on this week's Raw she beat Bayley in a non-title main event.

The event will live up to its "Horror Show" tagline with two particular matches — an Eye for an Eye match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio (where the winner has to pluck an eye from the loser) and a "Wyatt Swamp Fight" between Braun Strowman and the classic version of Bray Wyatt. This match will reportedly be a Cinematic Match.

Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

