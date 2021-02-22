The Miz Guaranteed He'd Be in the WrestleMania 37 Main Event Over a Year Ago

✖

When the WWE first announced WrestleMania 37 would be taking place in California's SoFi Stadium and would have a Hollywood theme last February The Miz made a bold claim about the future of his career on Instagram — "Wrestlemania is going Hollywood next year. If I don't Main Event...I quit." At the time it seemed like "The A-Lister" was just blowing hot air, as he was nowhere near the world championship picture at the time. A lot has changed since then — the COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended WWE's product and WrestleMania won't be at SoFi Stadium until 2023, but Miz has seemingly held up his end of the bargain by winning the WWE Championship at the end of Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre outlasted AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston in order to win his Elimination Chamber match, only for Bobby Lashley to jump him as the Chamber rose toward the ceiling. Miz then ran down with the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it in, picking up an easy victory after a Skull Crushing Finale.

In an interview with ComicBook later in the year, Miz stuck to his initial promise of putting his career on the line.

"I make goals for myself that are sometimes, almost you look at and go 'that's unattainable.' And every goal I've ever had, I've accomplished, and then some," Miz said. "And so this is a goal I have. This is a goal that I've set out to do. It's a goal that I said, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37. That's exactly where I need to be.' And that's what I plan on doing. There is no other options for me. That's the option. That's the way I shift my mind and I focus. It's just the way I am. I make a goal for myself and I do everything in my power to achieve that goal. And I haven't had a goal that I haven't met."

So far the only match that has been outright confirmed for WrestleMania 37 is Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship. McIntyre will likely give his reaction to dropping the WWE Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw.