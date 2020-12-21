WWE TLC 2020: Fans Are Blown Away As The Miz Wastes His Money In The Bank
WWE TLC kicked things off with a bang by starting things off with a Tables, Ladders, Chairs match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles, but the match threw audiences a curve ball by having the Miz cash in his "Money In The Bank" in order to try to win the belt for himself. Though the Miz was ultimately unsuccessful in winning the belt, as McIntyre was able to retain the championship against the new challenger and Styles alike, the moment that introduced the Miz was one that had fans reeling!
What did you think of The Miz cashing in his "Money In The Bank" and losing in the process? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
Legendary
The Miz is cashing in! If he wins this, this’ll be legendary!#WWETLC— Wenny Wmega (@WennyWmega) December 21, 2020
Surprise And Alarm
The Miz finally cashes in 😱 #TLC— Miles Kotey (@forward2thepast) December 21, 2020
Triple Threat
Here comes the Miz and he puts McIntyre through the table, cashes in Money In Bank and now it’s a triple threat match #WWETLC— Anthony KT (@AnthonyKT1983) December 21, 2020
Living Up To The Legacy of Rollins
The Miz just pulled a Seth Rollins. #WWETLC— Tru Heel Heat Wrestling (@TruHeelHeat) December 21, 2020
Anything Can Happen
OH MY GOD THE MIZ IS CASHING IN THE MONEY IN THE BANK. IS MIZ ABOUT TO WIN THE TITLE??????
HOYL SHIT #WWETLC— Dre ⭕️ #WWETLC (@DreNav) December 21, 2020
Ouch
Anybody who thought that the Miz was gonna win 😂😂😂 #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/lrNdmgnta5— Brick Wrestling #ThankYouTaker (@brick_wrestling) December 21, 2020
Feelings Have Been Hurt
THE MIZ SHOULDVE WON AND THEN ENDED THIS DRY ASS MATCH pic.twitter.com/sUCDqtH4Uf— Kenyatta_FloArauz (@KenyattaFlore15) December 21, 2020
Some Saw It Coming
I knew that once he had won the briefcase, the Miz wasn’t going to do well once he did cash in. guess I was right. 🤷🏻♀️ #WWETLC— Kristie Wilson (@writingcat) December 21, 2020
When You Put It That Way
So the Miz is the first superstar to successfully and unsuccessfully cash in the money in bank briefcase— Rock n Wrestling Podcast (@nicksrnwpodcast) December 21, 2020
Better Luck Next Time
The Miz failed again #WWETLC— Jd91233 (@Jordan48086342) December 21, 2020