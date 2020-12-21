WWE TLC 2020: Fans Are Blown Away As The Miz Wastes His Money In The Bank

WWE TLC kicked things off with a bang by starting things off with a Tables, Ladders, Chairs match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles, but the match threw audiences a curve ball by having the Miz cash in his "Money In The Bank" in order to try to win the belt for himself. Though the Miz was ultimately unsuccessful in winning the belt, as McIntyre was able to retain the championship against the new challenger and Styles alike, the moment that introduced the Miz was one that had fans reeling!

