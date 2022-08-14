Road Dogg Gives Fans Hope That WWE TV Will Reduce Camera Cuts Under Triple H

When Vince McMahon announced his departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque was placed as both Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations, many fans began openly rooting for Kevin Dunn, Executive Vice President of Television Production, to leave the company as well. Dunn has been producing WWE's television product for decades and the habit of rapid camera cuts and usage of shaky cam has been directly attributed to him. Recent reports have popped up stating Dunn is expected to stick around for a while as no one is currently equipped to take over his position, but there might be some hope that his worst habits will be minimized soon.

NXT's television product under Levesque's leadership had noticeably fewer camera tricks, something Brian "Road Dogg" James confirmed on his Oh...You Didn't Know? Podcast this week was deliberate. James confirmed that Levesque called for fewer camera cuts during TakeOver pay-per-views to "slow things down," then speculated on those changes coming to Raw and SmackDown.

"I think you will (see those changes), because I do think he likes to take his time and go a little slower. I also think they started learning to cut to protect the talent so every time there's about to be impact they'll cut. So I think what does a little bit is it makes the talent dependent on the cuts rather than tightening up their work," James said.

"I think from a production standpoint they started cutting to protect the guys and the physicality. Sometimes that's cool and sometimes it's not, it's herky-jerky," he later added.

Levesque directly mentioned Dunn in his first comments to the media after taking over the new role with WWE Creative — "This is the longest-running stuff on TV. I do not dream for one second that I could fill those shoes by myself, period. It's going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on, but we will.

"The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we're going to do that is with a team. That's with Steph[anie McMahon], that's with Nick Khan, that's with myself, that's with Kevin Dunn, that's with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest-working talent in the world. I have no doubt in mind, with this team, we can do it," he added.