Will The Undertaker Announce His Retirement on The Last Ride Finale?

The WWE Network five-part documentary series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, will release its final episode this week and one question about the show still remains — Will The Undertaker announce his retirement? The series has given a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of Mark Calaway, taking fans from what was supposed to be his final match at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns to his internal struggle over whether or not he can continue within the professional wrestling business. The penultimate episode wraps up with Calaway seemingly walking away from the business after his tag team match with Reigns at the 2019 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. We even see him have a backstage conversation with Vince McMahon, telling the WWE Chairman that he felt he was done.

But as we all know, that wasn't what happened. Calaway wound up coming back for a feud with AJ Styles, which culminated in the cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Calaway has been asked in numerous interviews if he'll announce his retirement during the series, which he has always declined to answer.

However while speaking on CBS Sports' State of Combat, he might have tipped his hand at being up for one more match regardless of how the documentary ends.

"I just want to be at that level so people can say, 'Why on earth are you retiring? Why are you retiring when there is so much left in the tank?'" he said. "I think that match is still in me, and I think I can deliver it. I think once that match is there, I think I can walk away and be happy.

"This doc has really changed my perspective on a lot of things," he added. "It's a personal thing, I don't think I have anything left to prove to anyone. This is an internal thing and, in my mind, I've envisioned my exit and I'm just trying to find that exit."

Throughout the documentary, Calaway has pointed to certain matches that, had they gone the way he wanted them to, could have served as his retirement match. That included his WrestleMania match with Reigns, his WrestleMania 34 encounter with John Cena and the Brothers of Destruction vs. D-Generation X tag team match at the 2018 Crown Jewel event (which was described in the show as a train wreck).

The series finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride will drop on the WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET on June 21.

