WWE: Vince McMahon Once Said He Plans on Living Until He's 120 Years Old

Vince McMahon is once again in charge of WWE. Sort of. The longtime chairman of the global leader in sports-entertainment had initially retired from his corporate positions within the company in July 2022, announcing the news on Twitter. He notably opened his retirement tweet with "at 77," indicating that his age played into his decision to step away. That retirement would only last about six months, as McMahon used his majority shareholder power to reinstate himself to WWE's board of directors this past January. After successfully selling WWE to Endeavor and merging it with UFC earlier this month, the now 78-year-old McMahon holds the position of Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings.

Vince McMahon's Long Life Ahead

(Photo: WWE, CNBC)

In an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that Vince McMahon once told him that he plans on living until he is 120 years old.

"You know what he told me when I came back to WWE [in 2017]? He said, 'I'm going to have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I plan on living until I'm 120. I'm never letting the company go. I'm always going to work here. They're going to have to pry it from my cold dead hands,'" Angle recalled. "That's what keeps him going. That's why I'm a little, not nervous, but what's he going to do now? His life is wrestling."

How Long Will Vince McMahon Run WWE?

As evident by the history of the wrestling business, age is truly just a number. Unlike traditional sports, most in-ring competitors don't hit their prime until their mid-30s, while some have the best years of their careers well into their 40s. Legends like The Undertaker wrestled into his 50s while WCW star and current AEW talent Sting is still going at 64.

Even after they hang it up, those legends typically turn to a backstage role within the business. The likes of Triple H and Shawn Michaels now help run WWE creative, roles that they could hold for decades. For McMahon, his backstage position is one that he only gave up when he was backed into a corner, as sexual misconduct allegations all but necessitated that he retire.

Now that McMahon answers to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, there is a person above him that could force him out of power. Based on their on-screen interactions, it seems that Emanuel wants McMahon around for the long haul.

Health-wise, McMahon is a different beast. The self-proclaimed "genetic jackhammer" was on the cover of Muscle & Fitness magazine back in March 2015 and still maintains most of his physique to this day. He did undergo spinal surgery earlier this year, but outside of that, McMahon has had no notable health scares over the years.

In short, McMahon will likely remain atop the WWE mountain for however long he pleases.