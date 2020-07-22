WWE Has Been Using Virtual Ceilings to Hide the Performance Center's Giant Fans

Remember back at WrestleMania 36 when WWE fans kept getting distracted by the giant ceiling fans hanging above the entrance ramp at the WWE Performance Center? Well it turns out WWE quietly addressed that problem, as Stephanie McMahon told Ad Age that the WWE production team has added in virtual ceilings during broadcasts. The WWE's Chief Branding Officer explained, "We have experimented with various different forms of augmented reality. Normally in our Performance Center there are some big actual fans, not fans the people but fans, and it doesn't necessarily look the best. So now we have put in a virtual ceiling, which is pretty cool."

Below is an example of WWE using said augmented reality at the start of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this past Sunday. WWE has been forced to hold all tapings of pay-per-views and episodes of Raw and SmackDown from inside the PC since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: WWE)

Elsewhere in the interview McMahon talked about other strategies WWE has been implementing to try and improve their television product.

Check out the full results from Extreme Rules below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (No Contest, MVP crowns himself new champion)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (No Contest

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

McMahon made a rare appearance on this week's Raw, clarifying that Asuka was still the Raw Women's Champion despite Sasha Banks' claims. The two will clash in another title match next week.

WWE's programming continues this week with Wednesday's episode of NXT. General manager William Regal has already promised a major announcement for the show.

Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor. To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating. Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 22, 2020

