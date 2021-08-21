WWE Welcomes New Recruits at SummerSlam

✖

There's a lot going on during WWE's SummerSlam weekend, and amongst all the festivities was a chance to get one step closer to being a full-time WWE superstar. WWE held tryouts during their trip to Las Vegas, and over the course of two sessions, the group would be pushed to their limits for the chance to head to the Performance Center for the next step in their potential WWE journey. After those grueling sessions, a number of individuals were given the good news that they would be continuing on to the Performance Center, and the list includes Faith Jefferies, Natalie Holland, Chase Crews, Jamara Garrett, Sydney Zmrzel, James Barron Jr, Jaylen Williams, Inyene Umoh, Brooke Vawter, Jacoby Brooks, Kellie Morga, and Randy Beidelschies.

As you can see in the video, Triple H tells each recruit the good news, and a lot of happy tears flow as a result. It's going to be difficult for fans to watch these and not get a little emotional as well, and you can see the full video below.

After a grueling tryout during #SummerSlam Week in Las Vegas, @TripleH met with a group of recruits to make their WWE dreams come true! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8GvXpSazR8 — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2021

From here they will head to the WWE Performance Center to train and work with WWE's staff on just about every skill set. At that point, the next step would be working in NXT which would hopefully lead to an appearance on NXT TV to become a part of the regular rotation.

We wish all of the new WWE recruits all the best, and here's hoping we get to see them battling in the ring in NXT somewhere down the line.

As for SummerSlam, here's the current full card for this weekend's big event:

Roman Reigns (C) vs John Cena (Universal Championship)

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Goldberg (WWE Championship)

Bianca Belair (C) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles and Omos (C) vs Randy Orton and Riddle (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Sheamus (C) vs Damian Priest (United States Championship)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

SummerSlam kicks off Saturday at 8 PM EST (7 PM EST for the Kickoff Show) on Peacock.

Are you pumped for SummerSlam?