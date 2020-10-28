The NFL's Plans for Super Bowl LV Could Point Towards WWE WrestleMania 37's Live Crowd Size

✖

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the NFL is currently planning on having a 20% crowd capacity for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida next April. The news comes weeks after reports started popping up that WWE was looking to move WrestleMania 37 — currently slotted for SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles — to the Tampa football stadium. If WWE were to follow the same plan as the NFL WrestleMania could have as many as 15,000 fans, which would be the biggest crowd the company has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic halted fans from attending events beginning in mid-March.

Obviously, there are a lot of factors to determine between now and then. WWE still hasn't confirmed if WrestleMania is moving locations, and it's entirely possible they could be given permission for a larger crowd depending on the status of the pandemic come March 2021.

One other note to the limited seating now expected at Super Bowl LV: If a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7. pic.twitter.com/wANGPM1Z7f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

In the meantime, WWE has its fair share of concerns regarding venues. Last week the Orange County Department of Health listed all three of WWE's Florida venues as locations to investigate for possibly spreading COVID-19.

WWE released a statement at the time, writing, "WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative."

A report then dropped on Tuesday night stating that the WWE Performance Center had seen another small outbreak, resulting in wrestlers who appeared in the building on Friday to quarantine for two weeks.

On top of all of that, WWE's residency in Orlando's Amway Center will reportedly expire at the end of November, and the company is hunting for a new location to set up the WWE ThunderDome and keep producing episodes fo Raw, SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views.