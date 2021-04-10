WrestleMania 37: Every WWE Title Expected to Change Hands on Night One

✖

WWE's WrestleMania 37 event kicks off tonight with Night One at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Three championships will be defened across the seven-match card, opening with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre and ending with SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks taking on Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. Online oddsmakers BetOnline released its final betting odds heading into the weekend and the challengers for all three title matches are walking in as the favorites.

The idea of McIntyre becoming a three-time WWE Champion makes a ton of sense, as his first reign as world champion came at WrestleMania 36 inside of an empty WWE Performance Center last year. He's talked both on Raw and in interviews about how special it would be to finally share that moment of triumph with fans.

"This year is so unique in the sense that the last match — every match at WrestleMania is a main event. Let's be realistic, if you're on WrestleMania, you're in a main event, but when you're fighting for the championship, generally it's cool to close the show," McIntyre told WrasslinNews earlier this week. "This is such a unique WrestleMania, without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is gonna be so, so special. So that's why I said if I finish last, the last match — that's phenomenal! That's fantastic! That's tradition! But if I'm in the opening match, to me that's also just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy and all those pent up reactions that we've been keeping inside for a year, that's gonna be special too. So, either way I'm happy!"

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

As for Belair, defeating "The Boss" would earn her a championship for the first time in her WWE career and Banks has the star power and championship history to bounce back quickly from a loss like that.

Finally there's the Raw Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and AJ Styles & Omos. This marks Omos' in-ring debut, and while Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods are incredibly decorated as champions, WWE might be inclined to let the big man pick up his first win. It would also make AJ Styles a Grand Slam Champion.

