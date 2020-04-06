WWE’s Bayley Has Her Nose Ring Ripped Out at WrestleMania

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley had her hands full at this year’s two night WrestleMania, as she was set to take on Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina, and Naomi in an effort to keep her championship. She ended up coming out of the match with the victory, though she had some help from her friend Sasha Banks. While she came away with the championship, it wasn’t without some damage, as at one point the camera got close up to her face and showed that her nose ring had accidentally been ripped out, with blood around the hole on her nose.

You can see the image below, and while it wasn’t gushing or anything, that assuredly did not feel good. We’re not quite sure how it happened either, as Bayley and Evans were engaging in some pretty standard moves right before, so it was most likely just a freak accident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the image below.

There are two big matches left in WrestleMania night two, and you can find the official description below.

“WrestleMania 36 Part 2 starts tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. Don’t miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, tonight beginning at 6 ET / 3 PT.”

Here’s the full card for tonight.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Edge vs Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi (WrestleMania Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Natalya vs Liv Morgan (Kick-Off Show)

What have you thought of WrestleMania so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!