WWE's AJ Styles Might Have Been Injured in SmackDown Return

AJ Styles made his grand return to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown, getting a huge ovation from the crowd and kicking off the blue brand's new episode. He would unfortunately get cut off by Carmelo Hayes, and that led to a challenge from Styles. Then LA Knight added a United States Championship shot to the mix if Hayes didn't run away. The match was pretty close until Styles apparently landed badly on his ankle, though he continued to stay in the match. That ended however after his knee buckled after a collision, and the referee called the match. It's not known if this is a work or real, but hopefully, it's a work. If it's not, we wish Syles a speedy recovery.

A Hero's Return

Styles got a big reaction from the crowd, and it wasn't known if he was returning as a heel once again or a face. That was answered pretty quickly however after he started talking. "I have missed you guys so much. And it's only fitting that I'm here in Nashville, TN tonight. This is where it all started for AJ Styles, and over the past couple of months, I've done a lot of things that I regret. Things that I may not be forgiven for, but I'm not here to talk about the past, I'm talking about tonight and rebuilding the legacy of AJ Styles," Styles said.

He would be interrupted by Carmelo Hayes, who had some jabs to throw at Styles. "AJ, after everything that you've done, I'm not surprised there's not a long line of guys there to welcome you back, but that's okay because I took it upon myself to be the guy to do that," Hayes said. "Because AJ, I don't need to reintroduce myself to you. You know who I am. I'm HIM. Carmelo Hayes, the one who beat Andrade three times and the one that's held down SmackDown since you've been gone. Believe it or not, I'm actually a huge fan of you. I love old-timers like you. And, I'm sure you're out here to announce some giant legends contract that you've just signed and believe me, you deserve it, but if we're talking about things that are deserved, let me talk about myself for a minute."

That drew boos from the crowd, and then Hayes and Styles started talking about their run-ins with LA Knight. Then Knight came out and insulted Hayes a bit before telling Hayes that he would make him compelled to want the match. If Hayes could beat Styles, he'd earn a shot at the United States Championship, and Hayes couldn't do anything but accept.

An Unfortunate Turn of Events

Commentary is saying AJ Styles injured his leg and this is where it happened…#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eZ1B7bahL7 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 5, 2024

Hayes shoved Styles aside but Styles came back with a knee to the back and a set of heavy chops. Hayes came right back with strikes and a kick to the stomach before returning the favor with some chops of his own. Styles came back with a few vicious chops and then knocked Hayes to the mat with a big air dropkick.



After taking a minute to regroup, Hayes got back in the ring and hit a crossbody into a cover, though Styles got his shoulder up. Hayes went for another cover soon after but Styles kicked out, and then Hayes took a second to taunt Styles before going back after him. Styles got knocked to the floor and then got thrown into the announce table, which was right in front of Knight, who was sitting in on commentary.



Back from the commercial, Hayes was targeting the leg of Styles after Syltes seemingly hurt his ankle during the break. Styles was hobbling a bit but was still going at Hayes, but a knee to the back of Hayes led to Styles buckling beneath, as it was on the hurt leg. The referee then saw how hurt Styles was and called the match, and Styles was visibly frustrated. Styles would get to his feet but was clearly hurt as he made his way down the ramp. Hayes wins the match by default and thus earns a shot at the United States Championship, but Knight would hit Hayes with a BFT to close out the segment.

