WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Reveals Upgraded Money in the Bank Briefcase

A few weeks ago Bayley crushed Tiffay Stratton’s Money in the Bank briefcase, just about breaking it in half after smashing it against the ring. Stratton was understandably devastated, and though she did try and repair it, the damage was done, and the pink and green tape could only do so much. Then Nia Jax presented Stratton with a brand new briefcase, completely blinged out and all pink. Now Stratton has jumped on social media to show off the new Stratton Era briefcase and is part of what she calls the rebrand. Stratton posted a picture of the case with the caption “This rebrand is personal“, and you can check it out below.

The Rebrand

Stratton has been teasing a rebrand for a while now, even before she actually won the match at Money in the Bank. After securing a spot in the Ladder Match, Stratton told ComicBook all about her plans for the briefcase if she won, and they were right in line with what Jax presented her on SmackDown. When asked about the new design, Stratton said, “So I’m going to paint it pink. I’m going to rhinestone it, and I think I’m going to add an extra strap on, maybe like a fluffy one, and then I’m going to carry it around like a purse.”

The new briefcase features a sparkly pink finish and a lighter pink that goes across it and also adorns the handle. The Money in the Bank logo is also in sleek gold and a Tiffy Time custom logo in pink and gold is now in the place of the O in Money. Then there’s the two-toned pink strap that allows her to carry it like a purse. It is very much an upgrade, and one has to wonder what plans she’ll have for the WWE Women’s Championship if she happens to cash in at SummerSlam.

Dream Match Scenarios

While Stratton will have a chance to cash in on Bayley or Jax at SummerSlam, she also has some other dream match scenarios she hopes to see become reality. During a preview interview with ComicBook, Stratton revealed two names who she hopes to have matches against down the line, and one has already happened thanks to her on-and-off feud with Bianca Belair. The other she’ll have to wait a little bit longer for though, but it will certainly be epic if and when it happens.

“I feel like Charlotte Flair, she and I have similar styles. She was a gymnast,” Stratton said. “I have always wanted to… I think Charlotte Flair is one of my dream matches, for sure. Bianca Belair, I love her. I love watching her. She’s so fun to watch. Again, we both have similar backgrounds. I did CrossFit. She also did CrossFit before coming to NXT. Yeah, Bianca and Charlotte for sure.”

SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (C) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

