WWE's Bronson Reed Wins 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown

WWE's final SmackDown before WrestleMania featured the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and it was a battle of powerhouses right from the very start. Omos commanded all the attention early (and rightfully so), though he wasn't the only force of nature looking to make a splash. JD McDonagh would represent Judgement Day well, finding ways to make an impact throughout, but he didn't make it to the final two, and neither did Omos. Everything came down to Ivar and Bronson Reed, and while Ivar almost took the match, it was Reed who outlasted the Viking Raiders superstar and got the pin and the win, becoming the winner of the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The match began with everyone surrounding Omos, who stood in the center of the ring. Pretty Deadly went right after Omos as soon as the bell rang, and they tried to get everyone else to jump in to take him down. Unfortunately for them, no one was down to help them, and that led to Omos throwing Wilson over the top rope and eliminating him. Prince then ran around Omos and jumped over the top rope to eliminate himself, joining his partner as they ran away from the ring.

Amos then went on a tear, slamming down JD McDonagh with authority to make a statement. Omos would get eliminated eventually, and McDonagh would continue to be a force throughout the match, including a key moment where he pulled Ricochet to the floor, eliminating him and costing him a big win.

Luckily for Ricochet, he got to watch Akira Tozawa eliminate McDonagh right after, who hit McDonagh with a superkick that sent him over the ropes and to the floor. Ivar would then target Tozawa, picking him up and throwing him over the top rope and right into Otis on the outside, eliminating the crowd favorite.

That left Ivar and Bronson Reed as the final two, and Ivar looked to have it wrapped up after a splash attempt from the top rope. Unfortunately for Ivar Reed evaded the move, and that left Ivar reeling. Reed used that to his advantage and hit a senton before knocking Ivar out of the ring, taking the win and becoming the 2024 winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Up next is WrestleMania, and you can find the current card below.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Night 1:

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

6-Pack Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (C) vs. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. DIY vs. A Town Down Under vs. The Miz & R-Truth vs. New Catch Republic

6 Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

Night 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs The Final Testament

