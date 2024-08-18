WWE’s CM Punk Calls Out The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

CM Punk’s return to WWE last November immediately got fans talking about the many potential dream matches that are now possible. One of those was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin whom WWE teased having a match with the “Best in the World” a decade ago. Stone Cold hadn’t been a full-time competitor in quite some time, then, and Punk was on his way out the door so it never came to fruition. Reports that WWE were attempting to make it happen surfaced late last year and it has been on lots of people’s minds ever since.

Punk Wants to Wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock

Stone Cold recently sat down for an interview where he teased coming back to WWE given they will be in his neck of the woods next year. Once again, this led to tons of fan speculation and fantasy booking between the two greats of their respective generations. Punk has since opened up about the idea of facing Stone Cold, threatening him with his signature finishing maneuver, the GTS.

“That would be up to Steven. It’s not up to me,” Punk said during a panel at Fanatics Fest NYC. “I think he had a pretty good return, came back, main-evented WrestleMania. At this point, his six shooters might be buried in the Nevada desert. But if he wants to dig them up, I’m your huckleberry. It should have happened ten-plus years ago. If he wants to go to sleep, he can call me.” Stone Cold last wrestled at WrestleMania 38 in a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens. At that time of the WWE Hall of Famer’s career he hadn’t wrestled a full-length match in nearly two decades.

CM Punk says if Steve Austin wants to do it he would have a match with Stone Cold at WrestleMania 41. #CMPunk #FanaticsFest pic.twitter.com/k3A7vxzrB8 — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) August 17, 2024

Punk also put his name in the hat to wrestle The Rock again following their encounters at the 2013 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. “Sign me up,” Punk later said during a Fanatics Fest auction. “They were just asking me about Steve Austin. WrestleMania is two nights. Give me Steve one night, give me Rock night two. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

The Rock match is entirely plausible now more than ever. He officially returned to the ring at this year’s WrestleMania 40, first to team with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On night two of the extravaganza, Rock attempted to help Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but fell short after a number of surprise helpers thwarted their plans. He has teased coming back for future shows, namely WrestleMania 41.

